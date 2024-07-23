Brand new state-of-the-art children's play park opens in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fairfield Playground features three slides, a ‘you and me’ swing and an accessible roundabout. Sustainable wood has been used in its construction, and trees, flowers and even local White Park cattle feature in the design.
The play park came about through a joint project between Lancaster City Council and the Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces.
Its opening took place at the annual Fairfield Festival on Saturday where event-goers were treated to pizza, music and dancing.
“I’m so pleased to see children finally getting to enjoy the new playground,” said trustee Andrew Brennand.
“It’s been a real community effort and it’s been great to see a new generation of parents and young people getting involved to raise money.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without a number of key supporters – including the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Lancaster City Council.”
Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services at Lancaster City Council, congratulated the Fairfield Association for all their hard work in creating ‘an amazing playground’, as well as the volunteers who have worked hard to make it a reality.
She said: “We have been supporting the group throughout the external funding process and our playground team have refurbished the playground with labour in kind.
“We maintain and inspect 109 parks in the district, spending around £80k per year, and we are thankful to all of the Friends and volunteer groups who help us to keep our parks and open spaces vibrant places to enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.