Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new playground in Lancaster has been officially declared open by a group of school children.

Fairfield Playground features three slides, a ‘you and me’ swing and an accessible roundabout. Sustainable wood has been used in its construction, and trees, flowers and even local White Park cattle feature in the design.

The play park came about through a joint project between Lancaster City Council and the Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its opening took place at the annual Fairfield Festival on Saturday where event-goers were treated to pizza, music and dancing.

School children opening the new Fairfield Playground in Lancaster.

“I’m so pleased to see children finally getting to enjoy the new playground,” said trustee Andrew Brennand.

“It’s been a real community effort and it’s been great to see a new generation of parents and young people getting involved to raise money.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without a number of key supporters – including the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Lancaster City Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services at Lancaster City Council, congratulated the Fairfield Association for all their hard work in creating ‘an amazing playground’, as well as the volunteers who have worked hard to make it a reality.

She said: “We have been supporting the group throughout the external funding process and our playground team have refurbished the playground with labour in kind.