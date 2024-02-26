Brand new pop-up restaurant set to open in village hall near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of foodies with a passion for local British produce decided to set up a pop up restaurant from Aughton village hall in the Lune Valley to showcase some of the best local produce available in the area.

The Bull Pen will be ‘popping up’ at the village hall on Saturday, March 16 and tickets are now live for this date.

Your first drink is included in the ticket price.

The pop up restaurant will be held at Aughton village hall, Aughton Road, Lancaster.

Menu

Starter: duck and chorizo salad or pulled pork and black pudding croquettes

Main: beef lasagne with salad and garlic focaccia or chicken, ham and leek pie with English seasonal vegetables and mash

Dessert: vanilla cheesecake with a Grasmere gingerbread base and Milking Parlour ice cream or treacle sponge pudding and custard or Milking Parlour ice cream.

Where

The pop up restaurant is at Aughton Village Hall and Recreation Room, Aughton Road, near Lancaster, LA2 8LT

When

Saturday, March 16, 2024 Tables from 6pm-8pm. Event open until 10.30pm.

Tickets are priced £47.50 for each slot which includes 6pm, 6.15pm, 6.30pm, 6.45pm, 7pm, 7.15pm, 7.30pm, 7.45pm and 8pm.

There are only so many tickets left for each slot, for example the 7pm slot only has one ticket left.