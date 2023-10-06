Brand new NAAFI cafe open in Lancaster offering half price drinks this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly refurbished NAAFI cafe at 63-65 Market Street in Lancaster officially opened on Thursday, October 5 and will be offering half price drinks until Sunday, October 8.

The Lancaster cafe features brand new seating, décor, NAAFI’s signature flower walls and a delicious menu to cater for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From hearty breakfast baps to sandwiches, pastries and sweet treats, there will be lots to choose from with a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new NAAFI coffee shop in Lancaster which opened on October 5. Here it is pictured before refurbishment. Picture: Ken Bennett.

“We can’t wait to see you!” said their spokesperson.

NAAFI (Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes) have been passionate about supporting British Armed Forces communities around the world since 1920.

And, having operated outside the UK for the past few years, they are excited to re-establish their name and welcome in the community of Lancaster.

As a not-for-profit organisation, NAAFI returns all trading surpluses back into supporting Armed Forces communities, either as direct contributions or by investment into the facilities they operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And every cuppa purchased at the NAAFI Cafe means customers are giving back to the Forces communities.

In addition, the NAAFI Fund is committed to providing a minimum of £7.5m back to Armed Forces Units to invest in their own welfare projects over the course of a decade.