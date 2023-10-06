Brand new NAAFI cafe open in Lancaster offering half price drinks this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newly refurbished NAAFI cafe at 63-65 Market Street in Lancaster officially opened on Thursday, October 5 and will be offering half price drinks until Sunday, October 8.
The Lancaster cafe features brand new seating, décor, NAAFI’s signature flower walls and a delicious menu to cater for all.
From hearty breakfast baps to sandwiches, pastries and sweet treats, there will be lots to choose from with a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.
“We can’t wait to see you!” said their spokesperson.
NAAFI (Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes) have been passionate about supporting British Armed Forces communities around the world since 1920.
And, having operated outside the UK for the past few years, they are excited to re-establish their name and welcome in the community of Lancaster.
As a not-for-profit organisation, NAAFI returns all trading surpluses back into supporting Armed Forces communities, either as direct contributions or by investment into the facilities they operate.
And every cuppa purchased at the NAAFI Cafe means customers are giving back to the Forces communities.
In addition, the NAAFI Fund is committed to providing a minimum of £7.5m back to Armed Forces Units to invest in their own welfare projects over the course of a decade.
To date, grants worth almost three million pounds have been awarded by the Fund for projects including welfare rooms, children’s facilities and outdoor activity equipment.