News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Brand new NAAFI cafe open in Lancaster offering half price drinks this weekend

Lancaster now has a brand new coffee shop dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces and for their opening weekend they are offering half price drinks for everyone.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The newly refurbished NAAFI cafe at 63-65 Market Street in Lancaster officially opened on Thursday, October 5 and will be offering half price drinks until Sunday, October 8.

The Lancaster cafe features brand new seating, décor, NAAFI’s signature flower walls and a delicious menu to cater for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From hearty breakfast baps to sandwiches, pastries and sweet treats, there will be lots to choose from with a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.

The new NAAFI coffee shop in Lancaster which opened on October 5. Here it is pictured before refurbishment. Picture: Ken Bennett.The new NAAFI coffee shop in Lancaster which opened on October 5. Here it is pictured before refurbishment. Picture: Ken Bennett.
The new NAAFI coffee shop in Lancaster which opened on October 5. Here it is pictured before refurbishment. Picture: Ken Bennett.
Most Popular

“We can’t wait to see you!” said their spokesperson.

NAAFI (Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes) have been passionate about supporting British Armed Forces communities around the world since 1920.

And, having operated outside the UK for the past few years, they are excited to re-establish their name and welcome in the community of Lancaster.

As a not-for-profit organisation, NAAFI returns all trading surpluses back into supporting Armed Forces communities, either as direct contributions or by investment into the facilities they operate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And every cuppa purchased at the NAAFI Cafe means customers are giving back to the Forces communities.

In addition, the NAAFI Fund is committed to providing a minimum of £7.5m back to Armed Forces Units to invest in their own welfare projects over the course of a decade.

To date, grants worth almost three million pounds have been awarded by the Fund for projects including welfare rooms, children’s facilities and outdoor activity equipment.

Related topics:Armed ForcesLancaster