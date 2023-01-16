Brand new music festival coming to Lancaster in February
Three popular quayside pubs have joined forces to bring a brand new music festival to Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
The George and Dragon Lancaster, The Three Mariners and The Wagon and Horses are hosting Quay-Fest in Lancaster from February 17-19.
The three day festival will have 23 live acts in three pubs on St George’s Quay.
A new website will be active here soon and more details of the line-up will also be revealed.
Quay-Fest is supported by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) and Beyond Radio.