Brand new music festival coming to Lancaster in February

Three popular quayside pubs have joined forces to bring a brand new music festival to Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read

The George and Dragon Lancaster, The Three Mariners and The Wagon and Horses are hosting Quay-Fest in Lancaster from February 17-19.

The three day festival will have 23 live acts in three pubs on St George’s Quay.

A new website will be active here soon and more details of the line-up will also be revealed.

Quay-Fest is supported by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) and Beyond Radio.

