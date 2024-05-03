Marula Monkey, at 25, Sun Street, opened on Thursday and is run by Travis Dunlop, well-known in the area for his The Mad Hunter restaurants.

The Marula Monkey team have expanded the menu from being purely South African (which was served in The Mad Hunter) to include international food and drink, brunch, dinner and a range of cocktails.

Marula Monkey said on Facebook: “Get yourselves down for a coffee, brunch, small plates, street food, steaks, cocktails, wines, rums or even just to say hello and be nosey.

"We’ve got a cosy courtyard where you can chill and enjoy the ‘warmer’ weather.”

The new Marula Monkey is located in the home of the former Secret Bistro restaurant, which closed last year.

The Mad Hunter, located above the Palatine pub in Morecambe, recently closed as the building has been put up for sale by owners Lancaster Brewery.

Visit www.marulamonkey.co.uk to book a table or peruse the food and cocktail menus.

