Boys handcuffed and searched after member of public threatened with knife on River Lune path at Kirkby Lonsdale

Two boys handcuffed and searched after reports of member of public being threatened with a knife on a River Lune path.

Cumbria Police are aware of concerns being expressed on social media in response to the handcuffing and search of two boys at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbria Police received a call for service at around 11.30am on May 22 from a member of the public reporting a group of boys on the path by the River Lune one of whom threatened the caller with a penknife.

Officers carried out a search in the area and located two boys based on the descriptions provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the report of a knife, the boys were handcuffed for their and officers safety while the searches were completed.

A search was carried out and no knife located, and the handcuffs removed.

Officers continue to engage with people in the area.

Stop and search will be used as appropriate to ensure the safety of all communities as police work to ensure everyone has a safe Appleby Fair.