Boys handcuffed and searched after member of public threatened with knife on River Lune path at Kirkby Lonsdale
Cumbria Police received a call for service at around 11.30am on May 22 from a member of the public reporting a group of boys on the path by the River Lune one of whom threatened the caller with a penknife.
Officers carried out a search in the area and located two boys based on the descriptions provided.
Due to the report of a knife, the boys were handcuffed for their and officers safety while the searches were completed.
A search was carried out and no knife located, and the handcuffs removed.
Officers continue to engage with people in the area.
Stop and search will be used as appropriate to ensure the safety of all communities as police work to ensure everyone has a safe Appleby Fair.