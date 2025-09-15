Boy, 17, arrested over assault in Lancaster.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following an assault on Cheapside, Lancaster which left the victim with a broken jaw.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made with the 17-year-old boy remaining in custody.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The victim was assaulted on the street in July, leaving him with serious injuries including a broken jaw, fractured chin and nerve damage.

In a statement shared by Lancaster Area police, they said: “You might remember that last month, we asked for your help to identify a male who we wanted to speak to as part of our investigation into an assault on Cheapside, Lancaster, in July.

“To update you, a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody.

“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”

