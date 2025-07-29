Booths stores including Lancaster hold three minutes silence for Southport attack victims
This is to honour the memory of Alice Da Silva Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King whose lives were tragically taken one year ago, and in support of Elsie’s Story, the charity of the year for these Booths locations.
Elsie’s Story charitable trust shared this information on their website: “Every child deserves moments of magic—especially when life feels uncertain.
"At Elsie’s Story, we turn compassion into action, creating joy and support for children and their families.
“Elsie faced life’s challenges with a strength that inspired everyone around her.
"Today, her legacy lives on in the moments we create for other children just like her—through memory-making days, care grants, and community-led kindness.
“Continuing Elsie’s ‘Story’; her positivity, love for others and energy of life by funding activities, essential resources and special experiences that bring happiness and hope."