Booths stores including Lancaster hold three minutes silence for Southport attack victims

A three minute silence will be held at Booths stores across Lancashire to remember the Southport attack victims and in support of Elsie's Story.

Lancaster Booths along with Fulwood, Penwortham, Longton, Chorley, Hesketh Bank, Burscough and Booths head office will be taking part in a three minute silence at 3pm today to remember the victims of the Southport tragedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is to honour the memory of Alice Da Silva Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King whose lives were tragically taken one year ago, and in support of Elsie’s Story, the charity of the year for these Booths locations.

Elsie’s Story charitable trust shared this information on their website: “Every child deserves moments of magic—especially when life feels uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Elsie’s Story, we turn compassion into action, creating joy and support for children and their families.

“Elsie faced life’s challenges with a strength that inspired everyone around her.

"Today, her legacy lives on in the moments we create for other children just like her—through memory-making days, care grants, and community-led kindness.

“Continuing Elsie’s ‘Story’; her positivity, love for others and energy of life by funding activities, essential resources and special experiences that bring happiness and hope."