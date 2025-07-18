Booths Carnforth raises thousands for Lancaster hospice with pennies scheme

Booths supermarket, Carnforth chose St John’s Hospice as their charity for their infamous ‘Booths pennies’ scheme.

This scheme has raised thousands of pounds for patient care in the Hospice and in patients’ homes.

With the support of the local community, of whom many donated 25p to St John’s Hospice when they used their card to purchase goods, means that the scheme has added up to over £12,453.75 for St John’s care and is increasing daily!

Justin Howley, store manager, Booths Carnforth said: “Booths are a family company through and through with sincere family values in each of its stores and teams.

Booths Carnforth team with the amount they have raised for St John's Hospice with their pennies scheme.

“Supporting our local communities and charities is something we are really passionate about at Booths. The last 12 months has seen us partnering with ‘Pennies’, giving customers the opportunity to donate 25p to St John’s Hospice when paying for their shopping. The support of this form of ‘micro-giving’ has been incredible.

“The charities chosen to receive the donations of the Booths Pennies Scheme are chosen by the store staff. The Carnforth team, has again voted to continue to support St John’s from July through to May 2026, with only two short breaks for national charity donations!”

Lisa Morgan, community fundraising manager said, "What an incredible achievement – a huge thank you to the Carnforth Booths team and Booths’ shoppers! The funds raised will make a significant difference to the patients and families the St John’s Hospice team cares for.

"The £12,453.75 could provide 200 hours of nursing care on the Hospice inpatient ward, 60 visits to patients in their own homes by the Hospice at Home team and 95 bereavement sessions. Such palliative, end of life and bereavement care is down to the kindness of the local community.

“So much of St John's work is in patients' homes, literally in your neighbourhoods and is highly valued by the patients and families.

"I know from conversations with patients and their families how much they rely on the kindness of the community, so I want the booths team and shoppers of Carnforth Booths to know that all of their 25p donations have added up to support people during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"To be chosen again also means such a lot to the St John’s team who work together to provide this hands-on care 24/7, 365 days a year. Thank you for your generous support."

The scheme is a partnership with Pennies, a micro-donation charity, which in one year has seen the national Booths stores raised a combined total of £460,000 for local and national charities.