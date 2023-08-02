Frank spent forty years in the classrooms of several schools throughout the North of England until retirement in 2006.

Since 2010 he has published 21 children’s books as an indie author, 13 of which he has written with children from some of the 80 or so primary schools he had visited throughout the North since 2017.

He has also published 10 books for adults, seven of which form his Jack Ingles Saga, which is loosely based on his life growing up in and from The West Riding’s coal fields around Normanton and Wakefield.

The latest two books are historical novels set in late Victorian times in The North Riding.