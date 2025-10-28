Bonfire Night: Here are firework displays around Lancaster and Morecambe

Morecambe promenade fireworks extravaganza will be held on Monday, November 10.

The event will be open from 5pm and there will be a children’s firework display at approximately 6.30pm.

The main firework display will start at around 8.30pm.

There will be local food stalls, live entertainment and family fun all evening.

There will also be fireworks in Heysham village on Sunday, November 9.

There will also be fireworks in Heysham village on Sunday, November 9.

The children's firework display will start at approximately 6.30pm and the main fireworks display is at around 8.30pm.

Both events will be free entry.

Here are other firework displays in the district:

There are plenty of organised fireworks displays around Lancaster, Morecambe and district towns and villages to enjoy

Bolton-le-Sands Bonfire and Fireworks display – Saturday, November 8, Bolton-le-Sands Community Centre. Event opens at 6pm. Bonfire lit at 6.45pm. Fireworks display starts around 7pm. Food and drink available. Tickets are £7 and under school age are free. Search for the event on Facebook for a list of retailers selling tickets.

Bonfire and fireworks at Miss Whalley’s Field – Wednesday, November 5. Bonfire lit at 6.30pm. Lantern procession from Gregson Centre begins. Donations encouraged via collection buckets on the night.

Galgate Children’s Treat Bonfire Night – Ellel Village Hall, Saturday, November 1. £6 per adult, under 16s free. Opens at 5pm, bonfire 6pm, fireworks 6.45pm, kids disco 7pm.

Halloween and Bonfire Night – Bay View Holiday Park, Saturday, November 1, A6 Main Road, Carnforth. Enjoy a blazing bonfire, dazzling firework display and live music from Alex Jackson. Follow the Pumpkin trail and get creative with Halloween crafts.

Lancaster Cricket Club – Saturday November 8, from 5pm, Lune Road. Gates 5pm, live music from 6pm, display at 8.30pm. Plus, fun, food, fairground rides and free face painting. Tickets adults £7, kids £4.

3rd Morecambe Scouts Bonfire Night – Wednesday, November 5, Scout Hut, St John’s Road. From 6pm. Entry £1 per adult, 50pm per child. BBQ and refreshments available.

Vale of Line Firework Display 2025 – Thursday, November 6, Powder House Lane, LA1 2TT. Entry from 5pm via advance wristband. Adults £7.50, Kids (U18) £5, Under 3s go free.

No sales on the door. Food stalls, bar, fairground fun, live music from The Panda Cups, and not one, but two amazing firework displays.

If you know of any others, let us know and we’ll include them.