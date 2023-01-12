Bolton-le-Sands woman sets up fundraiser to support 6-year-old nephew who has leukaemia

Vicky Byram is trying to raise £10,000 for her six-year-old nephew Caleb who was diagnosed with leukaemia at the end of 2022.

Vicky, of Monkswell Avenue, Bolton-le-Sands, said on her gofundme page: “On Christmas Day 2022 Caleb went to hospital with an infected spot on his leg, after being given antibiotics and sent home he woke the next day feeling very poorly and his leg was much worse.

"Caleb was then admitted to Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Boxing Day to be given IV antibiotics.

Vicky Byram has set up a fundraising page to raise money to support her nephew and his family as he battles leukaemia.

"A few days later after having routine bloods done we received the devastating news that Caleb in fact had leukaemia.

“He was transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where he is now undergoing intense chemotherapy treatment and will need treatment for the next three years.

"My sister Chelsea has been by her son’s side every minute and as a single parent who is self employed and also has a nearly two-year-old daughter this is obviously very hard financially and emotionally.

"Any money we can raise will help with the cost of travel (Caleb’s nan has been driving 124 miles everyday to be with them both), accommodation, food, bills etc.

Vicky Byram.

"Any amount that can be donated will help and as a family we’d like to thank everyone for their love and support.”

On her Facebook page Vicky said: “Wow we have all been in tears and are absolutely overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness and generosity!!

"Even just sharing the link can make a huge difference!

"Caleb has a very very long, hard journey ahead of him and the harsh effects of this disease and treatment are already making him so so poorly but his little face lit up when we told him just how loved and special he is!

"From our family to you all we thank you all so very much.

“Please keep sharing the link, every little helps and to our little fighter… we’ve got this champ!”

Vicky has already raised £5,666 but would like to raise up to £10,000 to help her sister and nephew.

