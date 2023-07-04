Emergency services were launched at 3.11pm last Wednesday after the coastguard found a body at sea off the coast of Barrow.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Arnside and Furness and lifeboats from Barrow RNLI were sent to the coast, as well as a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, ITV reported.

Search vessels spent a large part of the evening scouring the water following the tragic discovery.

Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.

Crews from Liverpool, Cumbria and North Wales were involved in the operation.

It was not confirmed what the second part of the search was in relation to.

An investigation was launched by police to establish the circumstances.

Members of the public were told they may see a police presence as a result.

Cumbria police can now confirm the body found was of a man and his family have been notified.