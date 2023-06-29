News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Body pulled from Morecambe Bay after being discovered by coastguard

A body has been pulled from Morecambe Bay following a large-scale operation on Wednesday night.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were launched at 3.11pm on Wednesday after the coastguard found a body at sea off the coast of Barrow.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Arnside and Furness and lifeboats from Barrow RNLI were sent to the coast last night, as well as a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, ITV reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood search vessels spent a large part of the evening scouring the water following the tragic discovery.

Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.
Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.
Most Popular

Crews from Liverpool, Cumbria and North Wales were involved in the operation. It has not been confirmed what the second part of the search was in relation to.

Cumbria Police have today (Thursday) confirmed a body was found at sea.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are being warned they may see an increased police presence in the area today as a result.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police received a report at 3:11pm on June 28 that a member of the coastguard had found a body at sea, off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

"A police investigative scene has been established and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.

"Members of the public may see a police presence as a result."

Related topics:Morecambe BayEmergency services