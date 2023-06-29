Emergency services were launched at 3.11pm on Wednesday after the coastguard found a body at sea off the coast of Barrow.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Arnside and Furness and lifeboats from Barrow RNLI were sent to the coast last night, as well as a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, ITV reported.

It is understood search vessels spent a large part of the evening scouring the water following the tragic discovery.

Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.

Crews from Liverpool, Cumbria and North Wales were involved in the operation. It has not been confirmed what the second part of the search was in relation to.

Cumbria Police have today (Thursday) confirmed a body was found at sea.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.

Members of the public are being warned they may see an increased police presence in the area today as a result.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police received a report at 3:11pm on June 28 that a member of the coastguard had found a body at sea, off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

"A police investigative scene has been established and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.