Police found the body of a woman in the River Lune near Lancaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the body was found at the Crook o’ Lune close to Halton on December 14.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.