Body of woman found in River Lune near Lancaster
Police found the body of a woman in the River Lune near Lancaster.
Police said the body was found at the Crook o’ Lune close to Halton on December 14.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.
“The woman’s family have been made aware of the tragic news and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”