A man was found dead at a house in Morecambe on Friday night.

Police said they were called at about 10pm on Friday (December 1) to a report of a concern for welfare of a man at an address on Globe Drive in Morecambe.

Police officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 40s was found dead inside the address.