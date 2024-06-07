Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police searching for a missing man last seen in Silverdale have found a man’s body.

The body was found shortly before 1.30pm on June 5 near to Middle Barrow Quarry, Silverdale, after a call from a member of the public.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The family of Nigel Redshaw from Cheshire, reported missing in April, have been informed.