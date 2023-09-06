The body of an elderly man was found in the canal at Church Court, Bolton-le-Sands on Monday. Picture from Google Street View.

Emergency services were called to the canal near Church Court in Bolton-le-Sands on Monday at 5.23pm after reports that a body had been found.

They sadly found an elderly man deceased.

The fire brigade came to assist police in recovering him from the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and it was a tragic incident.