Body of elderly man found in Lancaster Canal
A pensioner’s body was found in the Lancaster Canal.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Emergency services were called to the canal near Church Court in Bolton-le-Sands on Monday at 5.23pm after reports that a body had been found.
They sadly found an elderly man deceased.
The fire brigade came to assist police in recovering him from the water.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and it was a tragic incident.
A police spokesperson said a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.