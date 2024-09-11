Body found on Lancaster canal towpath believed to be missing Morecambe man

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Morecambe.

Carl Joy, 62, had been missing from his home in Morecambe since August 23.

Police were called just before 10am today (Wednesday) to the tow path of the Lancaster Canal at Capernwray, Carnforth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A body was found in undergrowth next to the tow path and while no formal identification has yet taken place, police believe it to be Carl.

Carl Joy.placeholder image
Carl Joy.

A police spokesman said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are very much with them at this sad and distressing time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.

“As part of our investigation, if anyone saw a man on the tow path – Carl is believed to have been on a bicycle – please contact 101, quoting log 1472 of August 23 2024.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice