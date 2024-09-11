Body found on Lancaster canal towpath believed to be missing Morecambe man
Carl Joy, 62, had been missing from his home in Morecambe since August 23.
Police were called just before 10am today (Wednesday) to the tow path of the Lancaster Canal at Capernwray, Carnforth.
A body was found in undergrowth next to the tow path and while no formal identification has yet taken place, police believe it to be Carl.
A police spokesman said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are very much with them at this sad and distressing time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.
“As part of our investigation, if anyone saw a man on the tow path – Carl is believed to have been on a bicycle – please contact 101, quoting log 1472 of August 23 2024.”