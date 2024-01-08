BMW seized by police after being stopped on M6 southbound near Lancaster for speeding

Police stopped a BMW on the M6 southbound after it overtook an unmarked police car at 95mph.

Police followed the vehicle and its speed increased to 105mph.

The vehicle was stopped at junction 36 where checks showed the driver also had no insurance cover so the vehicle was seized and the driver reported for excess speed and no insurance.

Cumbria Roads Police & Firearms Support @CumbriaRoadsPol tweeted: “Driver of this BMW overtook an unmarked patrol at speed M6SB.

"Paced initially at 95mph which then increased to 105mph.