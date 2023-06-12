BMW driver stopped on motorway near Lancaster ‘hadn't seen police car until last minute'
A BMW being driven erratically on the M6 near Lancaster was stopped by police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
The driver admitted to police that he hadn’t seen the police car until the last minute.
He was given a warning and reported for having illegal number plates.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on June 7: “BMW sighted being driven in an erratic manner M6 south at Lancaster.
"The driver admitted that he hadn’t seen the fully liveried Volvo XC90 until the last minute, dealt with by means of a section 59 warning and a TOR for illegal number plates.”