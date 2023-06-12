BMW driver stopped on motorway near Lancaster ‘hadn't seen police car until last minute'

The driver admitted to police that he hadn’t seen the police car until the last minute.

He was given a warning and reported for having illegal number plates.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on June 7: “BMW sighted being driven in an erratic manner M6 south at Lancaster.

BMW sighted being driven in an erratic manner M6 south at Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.