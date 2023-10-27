BMW driver stopped in Garstang by police thought friend had paid for his insurance
The driver of a BMW in Garstang who was stopped by police had his car seized for having no insurance and an expired driving licence.
He told police that he was shocked to discover that his friend hadn’t sorted out and paid for his insurance and also that his driving licence had expired.
As well as having his car seized, he was reported for licence and insurance offences.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Driver of this BMW in Garstang was shocked to discover that his friend hadn’t sorted out and paid for his insurance and also that his driving licence had expired.
"He wasn’t happy with being reported for licence and insurance offences and his car being seized sec165.”