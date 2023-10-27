BMW driver stopped in Garstang by police thought friend had paid for his insurance

The driver of a BMW in Garstang who was stopped by police had his car seized for having no insurance and an expired driving licence.

A driver had his car seized for having no insurance. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

He told police that he was shocked to discover that his friend hadn’t sorted out and paid for his insurance and also that his driving licence had expired.

As well as having his car seized, he was reported for licence and insurance offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Driver of this BMW in Garstang was shocked to discover that his friend hadn’t sorted out and paid for his insurance and also that his driving licence had expired.