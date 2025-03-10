Bloodied man with baseball bat arrested after trying to get into houses on Heysham road

A man covered in blood and brandishing a baseball bat tried to get into houses in Heysham.

A Facebook post at teatime on Friday, March 7 said: “There is a man covered in blood Balmoral Avenue area running in to people’s houses with a bat, please lock your doors, police are here but he’s ran (sic) off.”

Police said they were called at 4.26pm on Friday (March 7) to Balmoral Avenue, Heysham, to a report of a man being seen with a baseball bat in the street.

Police attended and a man was arrested at 4.41pm.