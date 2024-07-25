Blind Morecambe hotel boss to brave parachute jump in aid of Galloways charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blind Morecambe foster carer will be reaching new heights with his latest fundraising venture.

Nigel Walker will attempt a tandem parachute jump from 15,000 feet at the Black Knights Skydiving Centre at Cockerham on August 7, in aid of a charity which supported him after an accident which left him almost totally blind.

“All my friends think I’m mad but I’ve always wanted to do a parachute jump,” said Nigel, 57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m one of those people who if they’re told they can’t do something, I want to prove them wrong. I think it’s important to set yourself goals in life and have achievements.”

Nigel Walker pictured in 2019 with his national award for fostering.

Born partially sighted, Nigel was brought up in Morecambe and attended Derby School in Preston. A keen cyclist, he’s been the general manager at the Auckland Hotel since 2001 and for the past 17 years, he and his wife, Penny, have fostered about 50 children.

Some of the foster children have learning difficulties and in 2018 one such child was having a fight, so Nigel intervened, fell over the sofa and hit his head against a door frame.

He lost almost all his sight and suffers from bad headaches daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his four month recuperation, Nigel was supported by Galloways Society for the Blind, the charity who will benefit from his parachute jump.

Nigel Walker and his wife Penny who enjoy cycling in Morecambe aboard their Van Raam.

His JustGiving page has already raised more than £3,000, smashing his original £500 target.

“Galloways have done so much for me over the years and I raised money for them just after my head injury so wanted to set myself another target,” said Nigel.

“My family are very proud of my fundraising and think I’m brave to do a parachute jump but once I’ve done it, I’ll set myself another target.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Walker.

Nigel and his wife are currently taking a short break from fostering but still keep in touch with many of the children from babies to 18-year-olds who they’ve supported through the years.

“Over time, we’ve had children come into our care who’ve walked into our home with absolutely nothing. and we’ve helped and supported them to thrive and move on which has given us a lot of pride. It’s like having a big family.”

Nigel thinks his blindness makes his foster children more caring and empathetic. “The children are more aware of other people with disabilities and they look out for them.”

In 2019, he won The Fostering Network’s Outstanding Contribution by a Foster Carer Award for his dedication to fostering in the face of adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel and Penny now work with Fostering Solutions and are part of a local network of foster carers who support each other and share their experiences.

“There’s always someone out there who needs looking after so I would ask people to give serious thought to fostering because there’s always a demand for placements.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Nigel’s fundraiser should visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/nigel-walker-1712155315916

There are also donation boxes at the Auckland Hotel and Kenny’s chip shop in Morecambe.