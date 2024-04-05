Blaze misery for popular Lancaster food growing hub
The much loved Claver Hill Community Growing Project on the Ridge in Lancaster, behind Central High School, hosts a number of different projects, including Spud Club for growing and sharing food with local people, Global Link Food Growing Project, Natural Dyes Group, a Nature Trail and a Tree Nursery.
Claver Hill relies on members and the sale of produce for funding, thus making the replacement of the buildings a major financial issue.
A project spokesperson said: “This damage and other acts of vandalism on site in recent months, have been disheartening, and upsetting for everyone involved.”
Caroline Jackson, who co-founded the site 10 years ago said: “Claver Hill has always been open to everyone and as a community we are very sad to see this damage.