The cafe and compost toilet at the Claver Hill Community Growing Project was burnt to the ground.

The much loved Claver Hill Community Growing Project on the Ridge in Lancaster, behind Central High School, hosts a number of different projects, including Spud Club for growing and sharing food with local people, Global Link Food Growing Project, Natural Dyes Group, a Nature Trail and a Tree Nursery.

Claver Hill relies on members and the sale of produce for funding, thus making the replacement of the buildings a major financial issue.

A project spokesperson said: “This damage and other acts of vandalism on site in recent months, have been disheartening, and upsetting for everyone involved.”

Caroline Jackson, who co-founded the site 10 years ago said: “Claver Hill has always been open to everyone and as a community we are very sad to see this damage.

"Thank you to all the many people who have wished us well and offered their help.”