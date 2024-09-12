Following the enormous success of last year’s performances, Lancaster Footlights are thrilled to announce the return of Blackadder II: Head, Potato, and Chains, adapted from the original BBC TV scripts by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton.

The production is set to take the stage at Lancaster Grand Theatre in October, offering audiences another chance to revel in the hilarious misadventures of Lord Edmund

Blackadder and his motley crew.

Rehearsals are well underway, with returning cast members reprising their beloved roles as Blackadder, Baldrick, Queenie, and more.

Blackadder II: Head, Potato and Chains returns to Lancaster Grand. Pictured is the wardrobe team adjusting Queen Elizabeth's elaborate costume.

Joining them will be several new faces, adding fresh energy to the much-anticipated show.

Behind the scenes, the production’s backstage crew and technical teams are hard at work, quietly crafting the magic that will unfold on stage.

Their efforts are crucial, especially as the show requires a host of unusual props, special effects, and authentic Elizabethan costumes.

The wardrobe team has been recycling, renewing, and creating costumes to reflect the distinctive features of Elizabethan dress, ensuring historical accuracy down to the finest

detail.

Meanwhile, the technical crew is busy designing immersive lighting effects and soundscapes, from dank dungeons to bustling dockside taverns, while set builders have been tasked

with bringing to life a torture chamber, among other intriguing elements.

Whether you’re a die-hard Blackadder fan or new to the series, this production promises to deliver all the wit, charm, and chaos that made the original show a classic.

Blackadder II comes to Lancaster Grand from October 11 to October 19, 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by calling the box office at 01524 64695.