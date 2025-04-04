Biker taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on A65 near Lancaster village
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have closed a road near Austwick after a multi-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van, a car and a motorcycle.
Police said that the serious collision was reported at around 11.30am today (Friday).
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road is closed around the A65 and Graystonber Lane, near Austwick.
Emergency services remain at the scene – motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Any witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting log number 04042025-0169.