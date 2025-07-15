Biker taken to hospital after Morecambe collision
Police closed three roads in Morecambe yesterday teatime (Monday) after a road traffic collision.
Police said at 4.51pm on Monday July 14 they were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car on Osborne Road, Morecambe.
They closed Buckingham Road, Devonshire Road and Windsor Road.
Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a possible fractured shoulder.
If you witnessed this incident or have any dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting log 1049 of July 14.
