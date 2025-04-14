Biker taken to hospital after collision in village near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:11 BST
Firefighters were called to a collision in Over Kellet.
A biker was taken to hospital after a collision in Over Kellet.

Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van in Over Kellet at 3.26pm on Sunday, (April 13).

Crews provided emergency care until paramedics arrived and the biker was then taken to hospital in a waiting ambulance.

Crews used two trauma bags and an environmental pack whilst in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: “Great multi agency work from Fire, Police and Ambulance.”

