Biker taken to hospital after collision in village near Lancaster
A biker was taken to hospital after a collision in Over Kellet.
Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van in Over Kellet at 3.26pm on Sunday, (April 13).
Crews provided emergency care until paramedics arrived and the biker was then taken to hospital in a waiting ambulance.
Crews used two trauma bags and an environmental pack whilst in attendance.
A fire service spokesman said: “Great multi agency work from Fire, Police and Ambulance.”