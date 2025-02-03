Biker injured in road traffic collision with pedestrian in Lancaster
Police were called to a road traffic collision in Lancaster on Sunday (February 2).
A witness saw lots of emergency vehicles at the scene on Scotforth Road in Lancaster yesterday evening, including police.
Police said they were called at 7.41pm yesterday, Sunday (February 2).
They said it was a minor injury collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian was unhurt.