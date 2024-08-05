Biker airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash near North Yorkshire town
The collision occurred shortly before 8.45am on Sunday, (August 4) between Weathercock Lane and Shacklabank Lane, near Sedbergh.
The collision involved a silver Ford Focus and a blue Triumph motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital after he suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford Focus was a 33-year-old man from Sedbergh.
He was arrested on suspicion of providing a positive drugs wipe and remains in custody.
The road remains closed whilst a forensic collision investigation is carried out.
Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 74 of August 4 2024 or call 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.