Biker airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash near North Yorkshire town

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:01 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle collision near a North Yorkshire town.

The collision occurred shortly before 8.45am on Sunday, (August 4) between Weathercock Lane and Shacklabank Lane, near Sedbergh.

The collision involved a silver Ford Focus and a blue Triumph motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital after he suffered serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two vehicle collision.

The driver of the Ford Focus was a 33-year-old man from Sedbergh.

He was arrested on suspicion of providing a positive drugs wipe and remains in custody.

The road remains closed whilst a forensic collision investigation is carried out.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 74 of August 4 2024 or call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

