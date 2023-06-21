Bigger clothing department opens at Lancaster store today
With the expansion Asda Lancaster will be selling more men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and a new fitting room will be opened.
A spokesman for Asda said: “The work underway at Asda Lancaster will see an expansion of our George offering in-store, in the space previously occupied by the B&Q concession.
"We’ll be providing additional bays that will be increasing our men's, ladies and kids offering and a new fitting room will be opened.“The expansion is part of wider improvement work being completed at the store, including internal and external redecoration, a refresh in the toilets and an improved ‘look and feel’ of the counters.
"We will also be undertaking improvement works in the car park in the coming months.”
On a notice in Asda earlier in the week it said the George department would be reopened on Wednesday, June 21.