Bigger clothing department opens at Lancaster store today

The George clothes section in Asda Lancaster will be reopening today (Wednesday) after expansion into the former B&Q space at the store.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

With the expansion Asda Lancaster will be selling more men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and a new fitting room will be opened.

A spokesman for Asda said: “The work underway at Asda Lancaster will see an expansion of our George offering in-store, in the space previously occupied by the B&Q concession.

"We’ll be providing additional bays that will be increasing our men's, ladies and kids offering and a new fitting room will be opened.“The expansion is part of wider improvement work being completed at the store, including internal and external redecoration, a refresh in the toilets and an improved ‘look and feel’ of the counters.

George at Asda Lancaster is expanding and will be reopening on Wednesday. Picture by Debbie Butler.George at Asda Lancaster is expanding and will be reopening on Wednesday. Picture by Debbie Butler.
George at Asda Lancaster is expanding and will be reopening on Wednesday. Picture by Debbie Butler.
"We will also be undertaking improvement works in the car park in the coming months.”

On a notice in Asda earlier in the week it said the George department would be reopened on Wednesday, June 21.

The George department in Asda Lancaster will be reopening on Wednesday after being closed temporarily whilst being expanded. Picture by Debbie Butler.The George department in Asda Lancaster will be reopening on Wednesday after being closed temporarily whilst being expanded. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The George department in Asda Lancaster will be reopening on Wednesday after being closed temporarily whilst being expanded. Picture by Debbie Butler.
