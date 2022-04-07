Big screens where you can watch the Grand National in Lancaster and Morecambe

With millions of people all over the world expected to tune in to watch the event at Aintree Racecourse, here at the Lancaster Guardian we’ve put together a guide to some of the local pubs which will be showing the event live on the big screen.
Saturday’s Grand National race gets under way at 5.15pm.
1. The Golden Lion, Lancaster
A pub has existed on the site of The Golden Lion for hundreds of years and it is rumoured to have been the last stopping place for the Pendle Witches on their way to the gallows. Don't expect any witches on Saturday though... instead join the other sports lovers watching the race live.
Photo: Neil Cross
2. The Crafty Scholar, Lancaster
A friendly venue with a welcoming atmosphere, pub grub and an impressive range of craft drinks. With excellent sports coverage, The Crafty Scholar is a local favourite.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. William Mitchell, Morecambe
As well as showing all the major sporting events, the William Mitchell has lots of food and drink offers that won’t break the bank.
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Hogarths Lancaster
Top sports bar in Lancaster and the pub boasts it's got the largest gin collection in the city too.
Photo: Google Street View