Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster school has held a special event to celebrate its many reasons to be cheerful.

An open morning at Bleasdale School in Silverdale was held to mark a raft of achievements which include an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report and becoming a Centre of Excellence.

“Bleasdale School is an exceptional school where all pupils are valued and nurtured,” said its latest Ofsted report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The school shows an unwavering determination to put pupils at the heart of everything it does.”

The celebratory open morning at Bleasdale School, Silverdale.

The special education school is delighted to have also been recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Rebound Therapy. Even more, it is currently the only special needs school in the North West to be presented with this award.

The Rebound centre gives pupils the opportunity for movement, therapeutic exercise and recreation across the whole spectrum of their additional needs.

Bleasdale School is also happy to have taken delivery of a new minibus from children’s charity, Variety, which will give classes a greater access to the wider community so pupils can enhance their learning through educational visits, and inclusion sessions with other schools and colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school's new minibus.

And last but not least, during the last week of half term, the children were fortunate to have the Lancashire and Cumbria Cricket Associations provide two separate days of disability cricket for all pupils.

"This was a wonderful experience for everyone involved and was a great example of best practice with external agencies,” said the school.

Poignantly, the open morning was dedicated to Silverdale resident, Betty Hodkinson, following her passing away.

The school’s clock tower is a much-loved landmark in the village and Betty was among the many residents who enjoyed its chimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire and Cumbria Cricket Associations provided two separate days of disability cricket for all pupils.

“We dedicated this special event in her memory as she sadly died before hearing the chimes once more,” said a school spokesperson.

"Betty was due to celebrate her 100th birthday later that month, and she wrote to the school and said that she and her friends used to listen for the chimes to tell them when it was time to go home for tea.”