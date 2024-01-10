Energy firm EDF has revealed an ambition to extend the lives of its two nuclear power stations in Lancashire even longer, reports the BBC.

Last year the company extended the life of Heysham 1 by two years meaning it would be open until 2026, while Heysham 2 is currently due to open until 2028.

EDF said it will conduct inspections and reviews before making a decision on any futher extensions this year.

Any extensions would be subject to regulatory approval.

The announcement is in the firm's annual report due to be published later.

EDF’s plans to invest a further £1.3billion in the UK’s five generating nuclear power stations (Sizewell B, Torness, Heysham 2, Heysham 1, Hartlepool) over the 2024-26 period will help sustain output at current levels, boost energy security and cut carbon emissions.

The more positive fleet outlook, and major new build programme, means EDF plans to hire over 1,000 people in 2024 across its various UK nuclear businesses.

The future investment plan for the operating fleet comes 15 years after EDF’s acquisition of British Energy PLC, a period in which £7.5billion (equivalent to £270 per household) has already been

About 1,400 people work at the Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 sites.

invested in the UK’s eight nuclear power stations, alongside major investment into the Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C projects.

Three of those eight stations are now in the defueling phase, the first stage of decommissioning.

Dr Mark Hartley, managing director of EDF’s Nuclear Operations business, said: “EDF has built a strong track record of safely operating the UK’s existing nuclear fleet, delivering over 35% more clean power than initially forecast.

"Looking ahead, our aim is to maintain output from the four AGR stations for as long as possible and extend Sizewell B by a further 20 years, out to 2055.

"Maximising output also helps preserve the critical nuclear skills and capabilities that will be valuable for future nuclear projects.”

Heysham is the only site in the UK to have two operating nuclear power stations.

Heysham 1 began operating in 1983. It has two advanced gas cooled reactors, which were originally scheduled for closure in 2014.