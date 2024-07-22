Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to transform a former dentists surgery into an aparthotel have been revealed.

A developer has applied to Lancaster City Council for the change of use of Mayo House on the corner of Dallas Road and Meeting House Lane in Lancaster into an aparthotel with 13 suites.

The building previously occupied by MyDentist has been empty since July 1, 2023.

MyDentist moved into new premises in St Nic’s Arcades in Lancaster last year.

Mayo House in Lancaster could be turned into an aparthotel with 13 suites if planning permission is granted. Photo: HPA Architects.

In an application to the council by Mr Jayousi from Eco Property Development Global it said: “The building is vacant and awaiting conversion.

"Mayo House is in a city centre location and used to function as a dentist surgery (and an office with flat over before then).”

A planning statement by HPA Chartered Architects, submitted to the council, said: “The proposal is to convert the former dental practice to provide 13 one-bedroom suites, suitable for short-let Aparthotel style accommodation.

“The building has been divided in such a way to work within the constraints of the existing spaces.

The rear of Mayo House in Lancaster. Photo: HPA Architects.

“Each suite contains space for a bed, desk, chair and a small mini kitchen area for short stays. Each space also contains an en-suite shower room.

“The proposal has been designed in such a way to retain the external appearance of the existing building.

“The model is similar to one used by other Aparthotel operators such as Premier Suites, Sonder or Marlin Apartments. There are also similar existing examples in Lancaster.

“At Mayo House, the operator plans to provide some reception/management presence on site for some of the day, but the main administration office and out-of-hours reception

will be provided from their office on Wheatfield Street which is a block away.

“An on-site office and staff facilities are provided in the basement at Mayo House.

“The only proposed external amendments to Mayo House are to the car park only and will be minor in nature (eg moving a door position to provide a new rear entrance / fire exit and altering the lean-to extensions).

“The site has existing vehicle access and car park for a maximum of 15 cars.

“Bike storage is incorporated into the design.”

No decision has yet been made on the planning application.

The planning application number 24/00697/FUL can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions