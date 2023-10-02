News you can trust since 1837
Bez from The Happy Mondays announces Lancaster tour date

Bez from The Happy Mondays will be coming to Lancaster next month on his UK book tour.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
This will be the second time Bez has come to Lancaster this year as he performed at Highest Point Festival in May with the Hacienda Classical.

Bez first came to prominence at the turn of the 1990’s as the maraca-wielding dancer with ‘Madchester’ giants Happy Mondays.

Through Black Grape, the second band he co-fronted with the Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, and his ever-presence in the mass media, (Gogglebox, MasterChef, Celebrity Big Brother, and Dancing on Ice) Bez’s popularity has grown exponentially, his star rocketing ever upwards!

Join Bez, as he talks about his extraordinary life and career, the story of a bad lad who has turned his life good, tracing his passage from twenty- thirty-something casualty to middle-aged politician, eco-warrior, and bee-aficionado.

Bez is at Kanteena Lancaster on Wednesday, November 15.

For tickets visit https://f54.seetickets.com/event/bez-in-conversation-/kanteena/2605474