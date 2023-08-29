‘Best of Britain and America’ tribute music and Oktoberfest night heading to Morecambe

Tributes to four of the biggest guitar bands of the past 30 years are coming to the Alhambra theatre, Morecambe for one special night.

Morecambe Calling will feature tributes to Oasis, Foo Fighters, Stone Roses and Kings of Leon at the Alhambra Live venue (formerly The Carleton) on September 23 from 6pm-1am.

Organisers say you can expect four of the biggest bands in history served up for you within a bierkeller themed venue and wash it all down with bratwurst and German beers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis Supernova is a full live Oasis tribute dedicated to the sound, swagger and story of Oasis.

The Fooz are a five-piece Tribute act to Grammy award winner American rock group The Foo Fighters.

The Absolute Stone Roses are a Tribute Band to the Manchester legends The Stone Roses.

The Kings of Leighon are a Tribute Band to the one of the world's most popular bands.