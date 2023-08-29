News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

‘Best of Britain and America’ tribute music and Oktoberfest night heading to Morecambe

Tributes to four of the biggest guitar bands of the past 30 years are coming to the Alhambra Theatre, Morecambe for one special Okoberfest night.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST
Tributes to four of the biggest guitar bands of the past 30 years are coming to the Alhambra theatre, Morecambe for one special night.Tributes to four of the biggest guitar bands of the past 30 years are coming to the Alhambra theatre, Morecambe for one special night.
Tributes to four of the biggest guitar bands of the past 30 years are coming to the Alhambra theatre, Morecambe for one special night.

Morecambe Calling will feature tributes to Oasis, Foo Fighters, Stone Roses and Kings of Leon at the Alhambra Live venue (formerly The Carleton) on September 23 from 6pm-1am.

Organisers say you can expect four of the biggest bands in history served up for you within a bierkeller themed venue and wash it all down with bratwurst and German beers!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oasis Supernova is a full live Oasis tribute dedicated to the sound, swagger and story of Oasis.

The Fooz are a five-piece Tribute act to Grammy award winner American rock group The Foo Fighters.

Most Popular

The Absolute Stone Roses are a Tribute Band to the Manchester legends The Stone Roses.

The Kings of Leighon are a Tribute Band to the one of the world's most popular bands.

Tickets are for sale from £20.21 at Eventbrite by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/morecambe-calling-the-best-of-britain-america-tickets-563716620587?fbclid=IwAR1hOhVWnY1ccVag9dmYzs0Nhs-ocwbhhxbKOjBajtc2GYctoqpf5AWpUbE

Related topics:MorecambeOasis