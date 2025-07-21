Bentham woman who died in Switzerland has bursary created in her honour

Amanda Bloom and her daughter Jenny Machin. Photo: Yarndale

A well-known North Yorkshire crafter who died in Switzerland after travelling to the country for an assisted death will be remembered with a bursary in her honour.

Amanda Bloom from Bentham posted a video to her thousands of followers in June detailing her decision to die at Pegasos Swiss Association, an assisted dying clinic.

Ms Bloom was not known to be suffering from any terminal or debilitating physical health condition but said she was unable to go on after the death of her daughter.

She had documented online her grief after Jenny Machin died of a brain tumour aged 19 in 2017.

Ms Bloom was the owner of Amanda Bloom’s Craft Room in Bentham.

Posting a video on her social media profiles, she said: “By the time you see this, I’ll be with my Jenny. I know this is going to be a bit of a shock.

“I just wanted to say to the people who have been my friends for so long and who have supported me, thank you.

“I’ve tried really hard but I just can’t keep going anymore.”

In an accompanying caption, she wrote that “I have had to jump through many hoops and have my mental capacity to make the decision assessed, but they finally accepted me and I feel nothing but relief and peace.

According to the video, she had applied for assisted dying at Pegasos, based in Basel, within hours of seeing a news article about another woman who had chosen to end her life due to grief.

Under Swiss law, a terminal diagnosis is not needed to have an assisted death, unlike planned legislation in the UK which is due to be debated in the House of Lords in coming weeks.

It is understood that Ms Bloom made the decision to travel to the clinic in March, and that she informed friends of her decision via letters that she sent from the airport.

Her death was confirmed to a designated contact by the clinic.

Ms Bloom had over 48,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted crafting videos.

Friends from the crafting community have since raised over £7,000 for a bursary for emerging fibre artists.

The bursary will enable an artist to stand at Yarndale, one of the biggest crafting shows in the UK held annually at Skipton.

Ms Bloom’s friend Julie Park said her friend had helped young people to create.

She wrote: “Amanda was passionate about crafting and supported fellow makers at every turn through her own businesses.

“She had a particular interest in ‘kitchen table creators’ and used her platform to provide opportunities to young creative businesses to help them gain exposure and grow.

"It seems a fitting tribute to them both that we try to continue this initiative in Amanda and Jenny’s names for as long as we can.”

A crochet crafting kit is also being developed in Ms Bloom’s memory, Ms Park said, also saying: “This will be a one off, final offering in honour of Amanda and I will be donating a percentage of any

profits in Amanda’s name to the UNICEF Gaza Appeal who are working hard to deliver aid to the children of Palestine.”