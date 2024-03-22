Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was for their “Rail to Sail” project, which came to fruition in June 2023: it included a specially commissioned large artwork, located in the newly refurbished passenger lounge at the

ferry terminal showing the new ferry ‘Manxman’ which went into service in July 2023 in a scene which also included a railway train to symbolise how two different transport systems can

help make the interchange between one mode and another both easier and quicker.

The CRP officers and FOBS representatives together with Alice Rice at Swansea celebrating success. Photo by Pete Hartman.

In addition children from St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Heysham, were involved in producing another piece of artwork at the buffer stops where the railway line

ends also under the banner of “Rail to Sail” together with other artwork on the station platform.

Gerald Townson, chairman of the CRP said: “The Bentham Line was delighted to engage with so many local partners on this multi-aspect project which included ‘first-class’ artwork for

the station and port terminal together with panels recording the history of rail and sea journeys to the Isle of Man over the last 125 years.”

Gerald Townson, chairman of the CRP with the artwork done by schoolpupils at St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Heysham.

Brain Haworth, a community rail partnership officer for the Bentham Line said: “It was pleasing to see our project “Rail to Sail” which was developed within the local community bringing

together a multitude of diverse partners, achieve success in this year’s Community Rail Awards.

"The involvement of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company brought together two different transport operators in a unique partnership.”

Alice Rice, terminal manager at Heysham Port, said: “The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company are delighted to have been part of a joint initiative with partners from the local community

The artwork at Heysham Port (by Brian Haworth).

to enhance a rail and sail facility at Heysham Port.

"Special thanks to the children from St Peter’s School and to the Bentham Line volunteers for all their hard work.”

Gerald Townson, chairman of the partnership, gained second place in the photographic competition on the theme of “Capturing the essence of Community Rail” with an image

titled “All Friends Together” depicting the Bentham Line’s “Grand Day Out” booklet and associated panels which are on various stations along the route.

The Friends of Bentham Station (FOBS) received their Certificate of Excellence at Gold level in the Community Rail Awards category “It’s Your Station” being one of only four recipients.