Bentham firefighters called to report of car under water with people trapped

Bentham firefighters along with Kirkby Lonsdale, Skipton Fire Station, Richmond Fire Station and Selby Fire Station were called after a report of a car under water with a persons trapped inside.

This was at 3.52pm on September 15.

On arrival firefighters found the car had been towed from the water by a member of the public.

A fire service spokesman said: “We don't always receive great information regarding the incident or the location, so the worst case scenario will be assumed and a relevant response will be organised.

“Thankfully this wasn't serious as it could have been, but please be careful when entering water in your vehicle.

"You can't see hidden dangers such as lifted road covers.”