The Octagon Theatre Bolton’s critically acclaimed 2020 production of Willy Russell’s beloved comedy, Shirley Valentine, comes to Lancaster’s The Dukes from Wednesday, March 12 - Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Star of stage and screen, Mina Anwar reprises the title role in this beloved Northern comedy and will be directed by the Octagon’s Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham.

From the writer of Blood Brothers and Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine is the critically acclaimed romantic comedy about a stuck-in-a-rut housewife who leaves her troubles (and husband) behind

and seeks adventure on a holiday to Greece.

A heart-warming play of self-discovery, it transferred to the big screen in the 1989 Oscar nominated film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

With special permission from playwright Willy Russell, this version will be reset by Mina Anwar from its original setting of Liverpool to Accrington in Lancashire, in this must-see production.

Mina Anwar’s credits include her breakthrough TV role as PC Maggie Habib in both seasons of BBC One’s sitcom The Thin Blue Line.

She also originated the role of Ray in acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield and its West End transfer.

Other credits include Coronation Street, ITV, Shameless, Channel 4, The Sarah Jane Adventures, BBC, Doctor Who, BBC, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible Theatre, The Book Thief,

DEM Productions, Spring and Port Wine, Octagon Theatre Bolton.

Shirley Valentine director and Octagon artistic director, Lotte Wakeham said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Shirley Valentine back to audiences at the Octagon and across Lancashire in 2025.

“There’s also a brilliant new set design, and of course I’m also delighted to welcome Mina back - she brings such warmth, charm, humour and relatability to Shirley, and I’m excited for audiences to fall in love with this character all over again.”

Shirley Valentine comes to Lancaster’s The Dukes from Wednesday, March 12 until Saturday, March 22, 2025.

For tickets priced from £18 please visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/shirley-valentine

Call the box office tel: 01524 598500.