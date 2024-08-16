Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘One of the loveliest views in England’ is set to reopen in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Before its closure in September 2021, thousands of people visited the market town every year to follow in the footsteps of poet John Ruskin and enjoy the view, which he described as ‘one of the loveliest in England, therefore in the world’.

Access to the popular beauty spot, also famously painted by Turner, was closed after a technical survey suggested the imminent danger of landslip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measurements showed actual slippage on the slope down to the river and strong gates had to be installed to stop people using the footpath.

Ruskin's View at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Now after many months of hard work, Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council has announced the attraction will reopen next week.

"After months of hard work from our technical team we have some brilliant news!” said the town council on their Facebook page.

“Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council are excited to announce the reopening of Ruskin’s View on Friday August 23, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents and visitors will again have access along The Brow from Radical Steps to the first viewpoint seating area to delight in ‘one of the loveliest views in England, therefore in the world’.”

The council added that the footpath along The Brow will remain closed because of weak and unstable ground to the North end. Further monitoring and ground investigation is continuing in a bid to reopen the entire footpath as soon as practicably possible.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding and hope you will continue to support our efforts,” they added.