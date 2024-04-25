A beacon lighting will take place at the War Memorial in Carnforth to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Members of the public are invited to the event to mark the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at the War Memorial Gardens on Market Street on June 6.

The event will be opened by Town Mayor (Elect), Councillor Elizabeth Jones who said: “Operation Overlord was the most extensive naval, air and land operation in history, involving the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

landing of around 156,000 Allied troops on the beaches of Normandy, as they sought to recapture Western Europe from the Nazis.

“Carnforth Town Council is delighted to be joining hundreds of parish and town councils across the country in lighting a beacon at 9.15pm in the War Memorial Gardens to remember and honour the bravery and sacrifice of all those who secured the peace and freedom we enjoy today.”

Arrival at 8.45pm is recommended for a period of reflection starting at 9pm as part of the international tribute.