BBC TV Gladiator visits Heysham schools for action-packed day
Steel brought with him two sessions for each school full of energy, inspiration, and excitement.
The visit kicked off with a dynamic, one-hour interactive assembly in each school’s hall where the children got to answer questions and ask lots more, Steel got the children (and teachers!) moving on the spot, and engaging in mindset and breathing exercises, each of the uplifting activities designed to motivate and inspire.
Lauren Zawadzki, chair of the Friends of St Peters said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have Zack George, aka Steel, visit St Peter's School. He was brilliant with the children, engaging them with his personal journey to fitness and healthy living.
"Zack spoke openly about overcoming fears, the importance of staying motivated and the role of mindful techniques.
"He shared how healthy eating and drinking water plays a key part in maintaining energy levels.
"The children were especially inspired by his insights on using positive energy, like the power of a smile and positive body language, to face challenges.
"His visit not only sparked their curiosity but also empowered them to think about their own well-being and mental resilience in a fun and interactive way.
"It was truly an unforgettable experience for all of us!”
Following the assembly, Steel made his way through each classroom chatting with pupils, answering more questions, posing for photos, and signing drawings, gifting each child a water bottle encouraging them to drink more water, a small but thoughtful touch to complement the day’s wellness theme.
His approachable nature and infectious positivity left a lasting impression on both pupils and staff alike.
Joanne Easthope head teacher of St Helens Overton said: "It was a fantastic experience to welcome Steel to our school, who was a top secret, surprise visitor to begin our health and fitness week at school.
"Our pupils were very excited and slightly stunned to see him in their own school.
"The message he conveyed to the children, not only about the importance of staying healthy, but about being confident to achieve your goals and ambitions, was really inspirational. “Many, many thanks to our PTA for organising the event.”
The visits were a huge success and one that pupils from both schools are sure to remember for years to come.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.