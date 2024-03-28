Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Verb presented by Ian McMillan is a cabaret of the word, featuring the best poetry, new writing and performance. The Verb will be recording its show on Saturday September 21 5.45pm to 7pm.

There will be up to five poets performing on the programme with both national and local names to be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loose Ends is an eclectic mix of conversation, music and comedy.

Organiser of Morecambe Poetry Festival, Matt Panesh. Picture by Richard Davis.

Loose Ends will record on Friday September 20 6pm to 7pm with around four guests to open the festival, and will go out on air the next day.

Both events will be free to attend, with holders of festival weekend passes to be given the first option of booking the two BBC shows before being made available to the general public.

Festival founder Matt Panesh said: "We're delighted. The shows feel a natural fit with the rest of the programme, as the festival continues to build. It's really great to offer the town a

chance to see these shows for free."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Verb’s long-standing presenter Ian McMillan is a poet and performer from Yorkshire, as well as a playwright, journalist, and all-round poetry whirlwind.

The presenter for Loose Ends will be announced shortly, but the programme’s presenters are the newly announced Stuart Maconie and regular Clive Anderson.

Weekend passes are now on sale and day tickets will be released very soon.