BBC radio stars to battle it out at 90s silent disco in Lancaster

Two national radio stars are being pitted against each other in a 90s silent disco battle at Lancaster Town Hall.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Nov 2023, 18:05 GMT
BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins will be playing his favourite indie classics while going head-to-head with former BBC Radio 1 star Dave Pearce – who will be playing dance anthems.

Chris Hawkins said: “I’m so excited to be back in Lancaster - somewhere I love to play.

“The Town Hall is a great venue - the atmosphere is always fantastic and I can’t wait to bring the indie party!”

BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins.BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins.
The event takes place on Saturday February 3 2024 in Ashton Hall.

Organiser Jamie Scahill from Northern Powerhouse Events said: “The 90s was such a great decade for music and there’s no better way to relive it than through a silent disco.

“Chris and Dave are fantastic performers and I can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

Tickets start at £10 and go on sale at 10am on Thursday November 30.

For more information go to https://www.skiddle.com/

