BBC radio stars to battle it out at 90s silent disco in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins will be playing his favourite indie classics while going head-to-head with former BBC Radio 1 star Dave Pearce – who will be playing dance anthems.
Chris Hawkins said: “I’m so excited to be back in Lancaster - somewhere I love to play.
“The Town Hall is a great venue - the atmosphere is always fantastic and I can’t wait to bring the indie party!”
The event takes place on Saturday February 3 2024 in Ashton Hall.
Organiser Jamie Scahill from Northern Powerhouse Events said: “The 90s was such a great decade for music and there’s no better way to relive it than through a silent disco.
“Chris and Dave are fantastic performers and I can’t wait to see what they have in store.”
Tickets start at £10 and go on sale at 10am on Thursday November 30.
For more information go to https://www.skiddle.com/