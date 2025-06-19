BBC radio celebrity to unveil two commemorative heritage plaques at Morecambe’s Platform
The first is a heritage plaque commemorating the opening of this iconic building – built in an Elizabethan Gothic style – in 1907 and the Lancaster (Salt Ayre) – Morecambe –
Heysham railway line was one of the first in the UK to be electrified in 1908.
The second is an information plaque detailing the general history of the building from being an important railway destination from when Morecambe was affectionately known
as ‘Bradford-on-Sea’, to its transition to the key entertainment and events venue which it is today, and which the Friends of The Platform Morecambe (FOTPM) , are proud to
support and work with.
Graham will perform the unveiling of the plaques at the entrance to the building at 5.30pm on Monday, July 7, after which the Friends will hold their first annual meeting inside the building at 6pm.
The inaugural meeting of the group was held on May 15 2024 and chair David Morgan said: “Our first year has been an exciting and encouraging one where FOTP have built up a strong working relationship with the management team and owners of this iconic building, which has been at the heart of Morecambe for nearly 120 years, in order to guarantee its future, particularly with Eden Project Morecambe now in its ‘delivery phase’, bringing the prospect of a bright and vibrant future to the Lancaster and Morecambe district.”
“FOTPM are proud to be part of The Platform – Morecambe ‘team’ and are looking forward to raising funds which might not otherwise available, so that the projects that are
planned for the coming year can be brought to fruition.”
“Anyone interested in becoming involved is assured of a warm welcome – membership is open to everyone no matter where they may live – so please contact our Honorary
Secretary Sue Saunders who will be pleased to ensure full details are provided.”
Following the annual meeting local historian Andrew Reilly of Lancaster Past & Present who will give his presentation ‘Railways Around Lancaster & Morecambe’ a
look at the history, development and demise of the railway stations and track around Lancaster and Morecambe.