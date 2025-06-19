BBC radio celebrity to unveil two commemorative heritage plaques at Morecambe’s Platform

Local broadcasting celebrity Graham Liver from BBC Radio Lancashire, will unveil two commemorative plaques donated to The Platform in Morecambe by the venue’s volunteer group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first is a heritage plaque commemorating the opening of this iconic building – built in an Elizabethan Gothic style – in 1907 and the Lancaster (Salt Ayre) – Morecambe –

Heysham railway line was one of the first in the UK to be electrified in 1908.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second is an information plaque detailing the general history of the building from being an important railway destination from when Morecambe was affectionately known

Graham Liver BBC Radio Lancashire - photo courtesy of BBC.

as ‘Bradford-on-Sea’, to its transition to the key entertainment and events venue which it is today, and which the Friends of The Platform Morecambe (FOTPM) , are proud to

support and work with.

Graham will perform the unveiling of the plaques at the entrance to the building at 5.30pm on Monday, July 7, after which the Friends will hold their first annual meeting inside the building at 6pm.

The inaugural meeting of the group was held on May 15 2024 and chair David Morgan said: “Our first year has been an exciting and encouraging one where FOTP have built up a strong working relationship with the management team and owners of this iconic building, which has been at the heart of Morecambe for nearly 120 years, in order to guarantee its future, particularly with Eden Project Morecambe now in its ‘delivery phase’, bringing the prospect of a bright and vibrant future to the Lancaster and Morecambe district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe Promenade Station waiting room in 1907.

“FOTPM are proud to be part of The Platform – Morecambe ‘team’ and are looking forward to raising funds which might not otherwise available, so that the projects that are

planned for the coming year can be brought to fruition.”

“Anyone interested in becoming involved is assured of a warm welcome – membership is open to everyone no matter where they may live – so please contact our Honorary

Secretary Sue Saunders who will be pleased to ensure full details are provided.”

The Platform - Morecambe lit by the setting sun April 2025 - Photo FOTPM.

Following the annual meeting local historian Andrew Reilly of Lancaster Past & Present who will give his presentation ‘Railways Around Lancaster & Morecambe’ a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

look at the history, development and demise of the railway stations and track around Lancaster and Morecambe.

There will be free refreshments available before and throughout the evening and The Platform will be operating a cash bar.