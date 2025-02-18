BBC presenter hosting Lancaster’s newest quiz night

A brand-new quiz has been launched at The Storey in Lancaster, fronted by local BBC journalist and presenter Mike Stevens.

The Storey Quiz takes place in the venue’s Printroom Café and Bar on Wednesday evenings from 7pm until 10pm.

Participants are quizzed on a range of topics from general knowledge to music – with a £30 gift voucher for the top prize and a £10 voucher for second place.

Mike Stevens said: “After years of hosting quizzes on the radio, it’s great to be able to bring the fun to a physical venue – and there’s nowhere better suited to it than The Storey.”

A range of drinks are available including local ales from Lancaster Brewery as well as quality wines and spirits. Soft and hot drinks are also on offer as well as local cakes and snacks.

Councillor Martin Bottoms, Cabinet member with responsibility for arts and festivals, said: “The Storey is fast becoming the place that provides a busy and varied programme of entertainment which caters for everyone’s taste.

"It’s fantastic to see so many people coming to The Storey to enjoy art exhibitions, talks and lectures, performances, open mic nights and quizzes - especially those are visiting the venue for the first time.”

The quiz costs £1 per person to enter and pens and quiz sheets are provided.

The Grade II listed Storey first opened to the public in 1891 and is owned and operated by Lancaster City Council.

Lancaster-born Mike Stevens devised and presented the Staying Inn Pub Quiz on BBC Radio Lancashire.