BBC 6Music favourite heads to Lancaster’s Kanteena for Music Co-op fundraiser
The music showcase on Friday January 31 is the first major fundraiser for the co-op since it launched a £450,000 appeal late last year to help refurbish the interior of its Lodge Street premises in Lancaster.
The co-op was made homeless in 2018 after the building was deemed unsafe, and although councillors withdrew an eviction order it took years to secure a long-term lease and then £1.2m for vital repairs to the main building fabric from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council.
While the renovation of the non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space by contractor Duckett’s Building Services is progressing well, another £450,000 is now needed for work inside the building.
But the team remains determined to re-open the facility this year, which marks the co-op’s 40th anniversary - and securing She Drew the Gun to headline the Kanteena extravaganza marks a real statement of intent.
The BBC 6Music favourite is promoting her new album Howl and launching her UK-wide tour.
Over three studio albums and nearly a decade, Louisa Roach has built She Drew The Gun into a project living up to its incendiary name - exploring a visceral musical
world with influences ranging from 80s electronica, hip-hop and political poetry, to cosmic scouse psychedelia epitomised by hometown heroes The Coral.
Lyrically she takes aim at the wild injustices she was seeing in the world at large, decrying corrupt governments and rallying for a more empathetic way of living.
Recorded alongside producer, Ash Workman (Christine & The Queens, Metronomy), who helped bring the tracks’ pop side to life during sessions at his Margate studio,
Roach also worked with her son Cole on Howl’s demos: the beginning of a familial working relationship that they’ve already agreed to continue.
Supporting She Drew the Gun - and returning to the co-op fray after their spellbinding performance at its club night last summer - are Chorley-based British Birds.
A musical collaboration with a DIY ethic and nostalgic charm, they dedicatie themselves to the whole package: from the artwork, to screen printing merch, to recording,
producing and releasing their own craft.
The band combine jangly catchy hooks, lullaby-like melody and sobering melancholy, to bring timeless psych-rock.
Opening the night are another club night alumni act and creators of one of Louder Than War’s ‘Tracks of 2024’, dead things.
A three-piece powerhouse embracing the grit of garage rock, while flaunting fractured riffs and infectious melodies, the Preston band boast a catalogue of post-punk ditties about chilling tales of old Lancashire and horror movie final girls. A must for fans of The B-52’s, Bikini Kill, Beastie Boys and The Fall.
Profits from the gig will go towards the Lancaster Music Co-op renovation fund.
