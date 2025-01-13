BBC 6Music favourite heads to Lancaster’s Kanteena for Music Co-op fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Critically acclaimed Wirral artist She Drew The Gun heads to Kanteena for Independent Venue Week later this month as part of a special night in support of Lancaster Music Co-op.

The music showcase on Friday January 31 is the first major fundraiser for the co-op since it launched a £450,000 appeal late last year to help refurbish the interior of its Lodge Street premises in Lancaster.

The co-op was made homeless in 2018 after the building was deemed unsafe, and although councillors withdrew an eviction order it took years to secure a long-term lease and then £1.2m for vital repairs to the main building fabric from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council.

While the renovation of the non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space by contractor Duckett’s Building Services is progressing well, another £450,000 is now needed for work inside the building.

She Drew The Gun heads to Kanteena in Lancaster for Independent Venue Week.

But the team remains determined to re-open the facility this year, which marks the co-op’s 40th anniversary - and securing She Drew the Gun to headline the Kanteena extravaganza marks a real statement of intent.

The BBC 6Music favourite is promoting her new album Howl and launching her UK-wide tour.

Over three studio albums and nearly a decade, Louisa Roach has built She Drew The Gun into a project living up to its incendiary name - exploring a visceral musical

world with influences ranging from 80s electronica, hip-hop and political poetry, to cosmic scouse psychedelia epitomised by hometown heroes The Coral.

Chorley-based British Birds are playing at a special night at Kanteena in Lancaster.

Lyrically she takes aim at the wild injustices she was seeing in the world at large, decrying corrupt governments and rallying for a more empathetic way of living.

Recorded alongside producer, Ash Workman (Christine & The Queens, Metronomy), who helped bring the tracks’ pop side to life during sessions at his Margate studio,

Roach also worked with her son Cole on Howl’s demos: the beginning of a familial working relationship that they’ve already agreed to continue.

Supporting She Drew the Gun - and returning to the co-op fray after their spellbinding performance at its club night last summer - are Chorley-based British Birds.

Opening the night are another club night alumni act and creators of one of Louder Than War’s ‘Tracks of 2024’, dead things.

A musical collaboration with a DIY ethic and nostalgic charm, they dedicatie themselves to the whole package: from the artwork, to screen printing merch, to recording,

producing and releasing their own craft.

The band combine jangly catchy hooks, lullaby-like melody and sobering melancholy, to bring timeless psych-rock.

A three-piece powerhouse embracing the grit of garage rock, while flaunting fractured riffs and infectious melodies, the Preston band boast a catalogue of post-punk ditties about chilling tales of old Lancashire and horror movie final girls. A must for fans of The B-52’s, Bikini Kill, Beastie Boys and The Fall.

Profits from the gig will go towards the Lancaster Music Co-op renovation fund.

Co-op director, Derek Meins, said: “Last year was a whirlwind year for the co-op. As well as all the exciting renovation work that is taking place, 2024 saw the co-op community celebrated through a series of incredible live events.

“From a fabulous show at the Great Hall at Lancaster University, to the launch of our monthly club night at The Pub, and our all-dayer at Kanteena as part of Lancaster Music Festival, it was a crucial 12 months on our journey to re-opening.

“This year stands to be even more important, and it’s fantastic to kick-off the year with an artist of She Drew The Gun’s calibre.

“The support of the community will be as important as ever as we make another big fundraising push, and this is an exciting opportunity to catch an acclaimed artist at a local venue during Independent Venue Week.”

Tickets priced £17 in advance are available at https://kanteena.co.uk/event/she-drew-the-gun-independant-venue-week/

They will also be available on the door priced £20.

You can donate to the co-op fundraising appeal at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop/donate?attribution_id=undefined&utm_campaign=unknown&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=website_widget